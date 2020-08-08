Peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, Carole Marriner of Adam Lake, Perth, Ontario, age 68 on August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Randy Marriner. Loving mom of Jeff (Ashley) and Erin (Andrew Haig). Cherished grandma of Connor and Jessica Haig and Montgomery and Rigsby Marriner. Dearly loved sister of Richard (Debbie), Rod, Reg (Charlene), and Anita (Greg Stubbings) and sister-in-law of Joe (Martha) Marriner. Fondly remembered by 15 nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and nephews and her aunt Shirley MacIntyre. Predeceased by her parents Marion (nee Shaver) and Dwight Gilmer. Carole is remembered as a loving mom and grandma, and a cherished friend of many. Her enjoyment of the outdoors, gardening, hiking, paddling, boating, swimming and skiing and her dedication to nature. She was an adventurous traveler, dedicated community volunteer, and diligent caretaker of her property at Adam Lake. Carole is the former Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lanark County, and began her career as a teacher at Nationview Public School. Carole's family wishes to thank many people for their messages of love and support, and donations of flowers and food. Gratitude is also extended to the nurses and doctors who provided her care and the compassionate volunteers and medical professionals who enabled her wishes to die a peaceful death with dignity. A private family graveside service was held at the Sprucehaven Cemetery, Brinston. In Memory of Carole, donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lanark County (https://lanark.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/donate/
). Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836). Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com