Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole IACOBUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Frances Kerr IACOBUCCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Frances Kerr IACOBUCCI Obituary
Carole passed away peacefully in her 77th year, on the 14th of March 2020. Carole wrote most of this obituary. Consider Carole - You probably knew her as "Che," "Mom," "Nana," "Fat Lady," "Boo!" or "Hey." Carole entered eternal life, her spirit carried on by her beloved husband of 58 years, Frank Iacobucci; seven children: Tony, Frankie, Edward, Paul, Dean, Robert and Faith; four daughters-in-law: Nancy, Francesca, Kelly and Paula; seven grandchildren: Adina, Sarah, Tony, Angelica, Abigail, Michael and Tristan; Carole's surviving siblings: Norma Willoughby, Janice Gabnai, Margaret Murray, and brother Robert E.A. Kerr; her deceased sister Janet Moffat; parents: Patricia Bridges and Allen Kerr; and an extended family of relatives and friends, coming from every walk of life. Carole was blessed and shared blessings with all. Carole taught many valuable lessons both big & small. She loved them all dearly and was a good friend. No casket or funeral! Carole clearly said. No gravesite or flowers. Carole wanted to be cremated, and her ashes sprinkled in a river. Carole wanted to return to nature in her own way, floating on running water. It was Carole's plan. Her love for everyone will never end. Now go, LIVE YOUR LIFE HAPPILY. Good luck to you! As time and situation permit, the family will celebrate her life. Details will be announced closer to that time. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -