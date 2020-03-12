|
Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Caroline Enright (Megrath) Dellaire age 80. Beloved wife of the late James Enright. Loving mom of Tim Megrath (Kim), Cheryl Megrath (Doug), Juanita Megrath, Kathy Megrath and Tom Megrath (Lori). Proud grandma of Todd, Shannon, Chase, Shawn, William, Craig, Alleshia, Brianna and Britney. Dear great-grandma of Patience, Xavier, Justice, Aurora and Cassidy. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters Judy Luker, Bonnie Campbell, Sheila Smith (Arthur) and her brothers James (Elsie). Predeceased by her parents John and Mary (Tackman) Dellaire and her sisters Alice Hanniman, Mabel Collins, and brother Jack. She will be greatly missed by her brother-in-law Danny (Carol) Lynch and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. At Caroline's request a graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Bonnechere Manor Foundation or the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology Unit. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 12, 2020