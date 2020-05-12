Catherine Ann "Cathy" (Clarke) GREEN
With sadness the family announces that Cathy passed away peacefully at home on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was 69. Beloved wife of Ed and mother of Brennan. Dear sister of Derek Clarke, Chris Clarke (Jennifer) and Susan Clarke (Bert Hughson). Daughter of the late George and Joan (nee Barnes) Clarke. Cathy's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A Funeral Mass will take place later when permissible. In memory of Cathy, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
