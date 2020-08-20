1/1
Catherine Ann (Morris) Lamport
Catherine passed away in the Kingston hospital on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 66 years. She was predeceased by her parents Silas and Marion (Collins) Morris. Catherine was the devoted and much-loved wife of Dale Lamport. She is survived by her sister Barbara J. (Douglas) Stave, sister-in-law Elyse and David Pike and the much-loved aunt of Steven (Jill) and Kevin Staye. She will be missed by her great niece Lauren Staye and great nephew Lawson Staye. A box luncheon will be held, as a celebration of life, at the Smiths Falls Flying Club Welcome Center at a future date. In remembrance of Catherine, contributions to Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS), 253 Glenview Road, Smiths Falls, ON, K7A 4S4 or the Parkinson Canada, 200 Colonnade Rd S #1, Nepean, ON K2E 7M1 would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
