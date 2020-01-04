|
|
Catherine passed away in the Perth Community Care Centre, Perth on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was predeceased in 1992 by her beloved husband Glenn McDonald. Catherine will be sadly missed by her daughter Susan and son Tony (Shirley), granddaughter Shannon (Dan) Lavigne and great-granddaughters Olivia and Tori Lavigne. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters Helen (late Robert) McKee and Marion (late Maurice) Fox, all her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service at 2:30 P.M. A reception will be held in the Blair & Son Family Centre following the service. Interment will be held in the spring at Mountain Grove Cemetery. In remembrance of Catherine contributions to Lanark County Wheels of Hope or the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciate. The family would like to thank Dr. Ferrier and the excellent staff at Perth Community Care Centre for their care and support given to Catherine.