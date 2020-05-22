After her courageous battle with cancer, Cathy passed surrounded by her family on May 19, 2020, in her 59th year. Sadly missed by her husband Kevin of 30 years and her 3 daughters ; Kourtney (Jordan Taylor), Ainsley (Borden Robb), and Kendra (Morgan Hendershott). Loving daughter of Norma and late Lambert Donovan. Sister of Linda (Gary Bisonette), Dan, Gerald (Keitha), Anne, and Teresa (Raymond Morrison). Cherished nephews and nieces; Tara-Lynn (Jamie), Kelly-Anne (Rob), Kerri-Lee (Joe), Scott (Hannah), Michael (Samantha), Lindsay (Adam), Mark (Alex), Ryan (Erin), Andrea (Chris), Kaylea (Chris), Casey and Paul. Great Aunt to Braden, Emma, Ava, Keegan, Vincent, Nathanael, Charlotte, Colton and Brooks. She will also be missed by Kevin's family, the late Marie (George), Karen (Gary), Marlene (Roger), Margaret (Peter), Keon (Nancy), and numerous nieces and nephews. Cathy grew up on a farm in Toledo, then she taught for 33 years. She was famous for her productions for Christmas, Spring Fling and Year End Celebrations. She had a passion for reading, writing and art. To give Cathy's family and friends the opportunity to celebrate her life, a funeral service and interment will be announced once Covid-19 physical distancing recommendations are lifted. In memory of Cathy, donations may be made to St. Philip Neri Parish or CWL Toledo would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 22, 2020.