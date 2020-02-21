Home

1952-2020 Peacefully, at the Carleton Place Hospital surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Will be greatly missed by her husband Peter. Cherished mother of Carly (Daniel) and Angus (Mandi). Loving Granny of George. Predeceased by her parents Richard O'Reilly and Mary Ingrouville and siblings Maureen, Michael and Mary Lynn. Survived by her siblings Richard (Cheryl), Peggy (Tommy), Shaun (Linda), Patrick and Eileen (Gordon). Will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins. Cathy was a dear friend to many through her community activities and attendance at St. Mary's Church. Friends may visit the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. until 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church 28 Hawthorne Ave, Carleton Place on Friday at 11:00 a.m. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.barker.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 21, 2020
