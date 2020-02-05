Home

Boyce Funeral Home
138 Daniel Street
Arnprior, ON K7S 2L3
(613) 623-2538
Our fantastic Cathie passed away February 2, 2020 at Fairview Manor, Almonte at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Mosley (1988). Loving mother of Ian Mosley (Irene) and Lorna Blackburn. Wonderful Nana of Kent Villeneuve and his wife M.C. and Carol Wilson and her husband Mark. Great-Gram of Sam and Erik Wilson and Katherine and Victor Villeneuve. Sister-in-law of Valerie Manson. Predeceased by her brothers David Manson (late Alice) and Dick Manson and her two sons-in-law, Peter Villeneuve and Bob Blackburn. Cathie was loved by all who knew her and she will be sorely missed. A heartfelt thank-you to the staff of Fairview Manor for their wonderful care. Private family arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. For those wishing, a donation may be made in Cathie's memory to the Grove Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 5, 2020
