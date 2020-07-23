1/1
Catherine Rae NAPIER
Catherine passed peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of her family on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in her 89th year. Loving mother of Keitha (late Rick) Price, and Kelvin (Cherrill). Cherished grandmother of: Daniel (Peun) Napier, Kayla (Adam) Allore, and Sean (Kim) Price and great-granny to Ainsley and Sawyer Price. Dear sister of Mary (late Jack) Penman, Nancy (late Harold) Camm, Bob (late Diane) Graham and Allie (Wendy) Graham. She will be sadly missed by her life-long friend Mary Rothwell. Catherine was predeceased by her husband Arnold Napier, Bob's first wife Claire, and by her parents Hubert and Nancy (nee Burns) Graham. She will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews family and friends. Catherine was a long time devoted member of St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lanark and the Order of the Eastern Star. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service and interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lanark will be held privately. As expressions of sympathy, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation 33 Drummond St W, Perth, ON K7H 2K1 https://www.gwmfoundation.com/ or by cheque to The Parish of Maberly-Lanark - St. Paul's Anglican Church 291 Maberly-Elphin Rd Maberly, ON K0H 2B0 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 23, 2020.
