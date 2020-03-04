|
Peacefully, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior, Catherine Victoria Wilson passed away at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late George Edmund Wilson (1970). Loving mother of Peter Lee Wilson of Kinburn and Joyce Henkelman (late Stephen) of Perth. Cherished grandmother of Victoria Lea Wilson (Ed) and Kyle Douglas Henkelman and great-grandmother of Colton and Wyatt Wright and Gracie Henkelman. Catherine will be lovingly remembered by cousin Cathy Burnette (late Brian) of Arnprior, many nieces and nephews, and also many cousins in Emo, Ontario. Predeceased by cousin John Smith (Jo-Anne). She was the only child of the late James Frederick and Beatrice (nee Taylor) Smith. In her early married life, Catherine held a teaching position in a one-room schoolhouse and later stayed at home to help look after the farm. Catherine had a strong faith and promoted life in all ways as a pro-life activist. The family wish to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the healthcare workers who provided wonderful care to Mom. Arrangements entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Visitation was held Monday, March 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service was at 1:30 p.m. in the Boyce Chapel. A Reception followed. Spring Interment St. Thomas Anglican Cemetery, Woodlawn. In memory of Catherine, please consider a donation to Mustard Seed Mission Canada Inc., 226-1885 Clements Road, Pickering, ON L1W 3V4. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020