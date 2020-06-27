Cathy (Donovan) Kinch
The family of the late Cathy Kinch (nee Donovan) wishes to express their deep appreciation to those who offered us kindness, support and messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement. We wish to thank everyone for the floral arrangements, food dropped off at several houses, donations to St. Philip Neri Parish and CWL, the gift of trees and other gifts, as well as all of the sympathy cards, phone calls and prayers. It was deeply appreciated. Special thanks to her school colleagues for their support and many tributes. We would also like to thank the Hilton family of Lannin Funeral Home for their professional and personal care. We look forward to a celebration of Cathy's life when the current situation allows. Kevin, Kourtney, Ainsley, Kendra and the Donovan families

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
