Cecelia L'Abbe

Cecelia L'Abbe Obituary
(Member of the Catholic Women's League at Our Lady of Fatima Church) After a life well lived, our beloved Mom and Nannie passed away peacefully at Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving wife of the late Edward L'Abbe. Dear Mom of Tracey (Allan Jamieson). Proud Nannie of Mitchell (Julia) and Connor (Breigh). Dear great-nannie of one on the way in August 2020. Dear sister of Jack (Myrna) Dodge, Marlene (Gord McLeod). Dear sister-in-law of Raymond (Gracie), Lois (late Don McKeddie), Lloyd (Linda), Ellen (late George Hill). Predeceased by her sisters Patricia (Bill), Mildred Thompson (Red), Anita (Wilfred) and brother Norvel (Mabel), sisters-in-law Darleen (Jack Trudeau), Phyllis (Bill Hall), brother-in-law Douglas. Cecelia will be fondly remembered by the many children that she babysat over the years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Renfrew on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:30 am. Spring interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Donations in memory of Cecelia may be made to Groves Park Lodge Auxiliary. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 10, 2020
