(Retired - BASF, Arnprior) With heavy hearts, the family announces that Cecile passed away peacefully at Hospice Renfrew on Monday morning, June 1, 2020 following a brief yet courageous struggle with cancer. She was 75. Beloved wife of Wallie Prowse. Dear stepmother of Danna Prowse (Robert Gilligan) of Stittsville; Charlie Prowse of Arnprior and Donna Prowse of Winnipeg. Grandmother of three and great-grandmother of one great-grandson. Dear sister of Nicole Kittner (late Harold). Predeceased by two brothers: Dan Madore (late Ruby) and Ronald Madore (late Martha) and her little sister, Eva Madore. Dear sister-in-law of Patricia Pearson (Chris) of North Carolina. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. Cecile's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Arrangements will remain private. In memory, please consider a donation to Hospice Renfrew. The family wish to extend heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, acquaintances and the caregivers who so willingly and beautifully reached out to Cecile over the past few months. Your kindness will not be forgotten. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 3, 2020.