Chalmers Henry Sydney "Chal" JEVONS
Peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Rideaucrest Home in his 90th year. Cherished husband of 58 years to the late Betty Ann (Nee Minard). loving father to Robert, the late John, James (Shelley), and predeceased by his daughter-in-law Joanne Smith. Cherished grandpa to Jenny (Richard), Stuart (Kelsi), Madeleine and great-grandfather to Emily, Halen and Rylen. Dear brother to Catherine. He is survived by his numerous nieces, and nephews. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Charitable donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Society in lieu of flowers. On-line condolences at www.gftompkinstownship.ca

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 17, 2020.
