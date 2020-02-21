|
|
Charlie passed away suddenly during his daily walk in Perth on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 68 years. He was predeceased by his parents Inez (Flintoft) and Alfred Moore and his sister Marion who died at the age of 13 years. He will be sadly missed by his brother John (Glenda) and sisters Ivy (Bill) Mohrhardt and Trudy (Harold) Mitchell, his nieces, nephews, family and many friends. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. with service in the Chapel at 10:30 A.M. A reception will follow in the Blair & Son Family Centre. Private interment Elmwood Cemetery. In remembrance of Charles, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 21, 2020