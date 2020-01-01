Home

Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Peacefully at Rosebridge Manor, with family by his side, on Monday, December 23, 2019. Charles Garfield Edwards born June 1, 1933. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen M. Edwards (neé Saunders). Cherished father of Randy (Cathy) and Sherri (the late Peter) Wansbrough. Loved grandfather of Peter Charles (Lana) and Cory W. J. Wansbrough (Crystal) and Jodi (Jonathan) Barham. Loving great-grandfather of Skyler Wansbrough, Davin Wansbrough, Rivir Wansbrough, Summer Wansbrough, Ashlyn Woods and Bauer Woods. Dear brother of the late Edith (late Ken) Cole, the late Albert (Marion) Edwards, the late Shirley (late Wilson) Drew, Katherine (late Bun) Hover, Vivian (Sam) Lackey, Jackie (Dorothy) Edwards, the late Bob (Carole) Edwards, Linda (Wayne) Bennett, Harold (Donna) Edwards, the late Wayne Edwards, the late James (Clara) Edwards, Danny (Maureen) Edwards. Brother-in-law of the late Wilma (late Doug) Craig, Jean (late Errol Mulville and late Lloyd Lackey) Mulville, the late Teddy Saunders, the late Keith Saunders, the late Shirley (late Glenn) Sheil, the late Robert (Claire) Saunders, Eileen (late Brian) Killen and Brent (Karen) Saunders. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Lannin Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel. Interment to follow at Franktown Public Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following the interment at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 95. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at lannin.ca
