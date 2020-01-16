Home

EDWARDS, Charles Garfield June 1, 1933 - December 23, 2019 We the family of the late Charlie Edwards would like to thank our family, friends, co-workers for their flowers, cards, food, phone calls, texts and memorial donations and heartfelt words of sympathy over the loss of our cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Thank you to the nurses, PSW's, admin staff and volunteers at Rosebridge Manor for their care and compassion over the years. A very heartfelt thanks to Dale, Ryan Hilton and staff at Lannin Funeral Home for their assistance, care and compassion in our time of need. We thank The Ven. Nancy MacLeod for her kindness and wonderful memorial service. Thank you to Charlie's Pall Bearers Peter Charles Wansbrough, Cory W.J. Wansbrough, Hugh Gillespie, Steven Bennett, Carl Lackey David Edwards. To Charlie's nieces Patti Niles and Robin Gillespie for their kind readings. The ladies at the Smiths Falls Legion Branch 95 for the wonderful luncheon they provided following the interment. There are never enough words to express, so again, thanks to each and every one of you, for your love, support and prayers. Randy, Cathy Edwards Sherri, Peter Charles, Lana, Cory W.J., Crystal Wansbrough and families
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 16, 2020
