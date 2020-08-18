Passed away peacefully into the presence of his Savior at the Perth Hospital surrounded with the love and support of his wife and children on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Charlie was the beloved husband and best friend of Rosa "Aleida" Looby (nee Nuñez). Loving father of Ruth (Timothy) Verratti, Rebecca (Greg) Hiebert and Tom (Jane) Looby and is predeceased by his first son Charles David Looby. Proud grandfather of Gregory Verratti (Danielle), Emma DeChellis (David), Aaron Verratti (Samantha), Amy Verbeek (Tim), Sydney Boucher (Stephen), Matthew Hiebert, David Looby (Marlene), Victoria Bustard (Joshua), Mary Kate and Sarah Looby; great-grandfather of Elliot, Theodore, Cecelia, Henry, Camille, Ellie, Wesley, Gabrielle and Rebecca. Charlie will be fondly remembered by his many extended family and friends in the Lombardy, Rideau Ferry, Smiths Falls and surrounding communities. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A service will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions at 30 percent capacity, space is limited for the funeral service to 60 people. It's required that those interested in attending the funeral email Tom Looby (tjlooby@sympatico.ca) by Wednesday evening. The interment will take place at Lombardy Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Canadian Bible Society. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Psalm 116:15