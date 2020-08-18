1/1
Charles Gilbert Looby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully into the presence of his Savior at the Perth Hospital surrounded with the love and support of his wife and children on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Charlie was the beloved husband and best friend of Rosa "Aleida" Looby (nee Nuñez). Loving father of Ruth (Timothy) Verratti, Rebecca (Greg) Hiebert and Tom (Jane) Looby and is predeceased by his first son Charles David Looby. Proud grandfather of Gregory Verratti (Danielle), Emma DeChellis (David), Aaron Verratti (Samantha), Amy Verbeek (Tim), Sydney Boucher (Stephen), Matthew Hiebert, David Looby (Marlene), Victoria Bustard (Joshua), Mary Kate and Sarah Looby; great-grandfather of Elliot, Theodore, Cecelia, Henry, Camille, Ellie, Wesley, Gabrielle and Rebecca. Charlie will be fondly remembered by his many extended family and friends in the Lombardy, Rideau Ferry, Smiths Falls and surrounding communities. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A service will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions at 30 percent capacity, space is limited for the funeral service to 60 people. It's required that those interested in attending the funeral email Tom Looby (tjlooby@sympatico.ca) by Wednesday evening. The interment will take place at Lombardy Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Canadian Bible Society. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Psalm 116:15


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved