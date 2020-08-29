At Lanark Lodge, Perth On Tuesday August 24, 2020, Dad was called home at the age of 97 years. He is survived by his ever loving wife of 70 years, Barbara (Hagyard) Murray. Charlie was the cherished Dad of Bill (Charlotte), Tom, Ruth (Garry) Lunn and Ted Murray. He will be fondly remembered by his 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Charlie will be welcomed home by his son Jim and granddaughters Tracey and Shannon. Friends and family may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W. Perth on Friday August 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. A private service will be held for the family. The Murray family extend their special thanks to the amazing wonderful staff at Lanark Lodge, Perth for their care and compassion. "Forever in our hearts, we love you Dad".