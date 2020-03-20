|
|
Suddenly his residence on Tuesday March 17, 2020. Charles Baker of Elgin, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Irma Chant. Loving father of Barbara (Bill) Kendall of Portland and Beverley (Ron) Gain of Smiths Falls. Predeceased by brother, Glenn Baker. Dear brother-in-law of Olga Baker of Forfar. Cherished grandfather of Jeff (Nicole) Kendall of Morton, Julie (Robert) Coon of Delta, Rachael (Jason) Code of Port Elmsley and Kyle Gain of Smiths Falls and great-grandfather of Farrah, Tristan and Harlee Kendall; Ava, Quinton and Mira Coon and Evan Code. Fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Private Family Graveside Service was held at Harlem Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations made to Portland United Church or the would be appreciated. (Memorial donations by cheque only) (Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home, 27 Main Street, Elgin; 613-359-5555) www.scotlandfuneralhome.com Burial, Cremation and Pre-Arrangement Services
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 20, 2020