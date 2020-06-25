Cheryl Ann MacDonald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl passed peacefully after a brief, yet courageous bought with cancer on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020. She received her wish to be at home surrounded by the love of her family and with her partner Faron Ferguson by her side in her 67th year. Cheryl will be sadly missed by Faron's children Kayla (Todd) and Phillip (Leanna). Predeceased by her parents Marilyn Bowie and Al MacDonald. She will be fondly remembered by the entire Ferguson family, after 20 years of Love, Laughter, and Good Times. Cheryl had many friends, too many to mention; but was very close with Jeanette Morrison and Sheila Watson throughout her life. She had an affinity for dogs and will be gleefully reunited with her best fur friend Phoebie who also crossed the rainbow bridge recently. In remembrance of Cheryl, appropriately so, contributions to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S) 253 Glenview Rd, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4S4 https://www.lanarkanimals.ca/donations would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved