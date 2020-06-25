Cheryl passed peacefully after a brief, yet courageous bought with cancer on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020. She received her wish to be at home surrounded by the love of her family and with her partner Faron Ferguson by her side in her 67th year. Cheryl will be sadly missed by Faron's children Kayla (Todd) and Phillip (Leanna). Predeceased by her parents Marilyn Bowie and Al MacDonald. She will be fondly remembered by the entire Ferguson family, after 20 years of Love, Laughter, and Good Times. Cheryl had many friends, too many to mention; but was very close with Jeanette Morrison and Sheila Watson throughout her life. She had an affinity for dogs and will be gleefully reunited with her best fur friend Phoebie who also crossed the rainbow bridge recently. In remembrance of Cheryl, appropriately so, contributions to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S) 253 Glenview Rd, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4S4 https://www.lanarkanimals.ca/donations would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.