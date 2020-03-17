Home

Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital in the presence of her loving family, on Sunday March 15, 2020, Cheryl Stokes, age 50 years. Beloved partner of Kirk Bennett. Beloved daughter of Allan and Verna (nee Smith) Stokes. Dear mother of Kyle Patrick (Krysten) Walker, Tasha Lynn (Jeremy Gannon). Jessica May Walker, and step-mom to Megan Bennett. Loving grandmother of Lily, Zackary and Adaley. Dear sister of Kevin (Nancy) Stokes, Douglas (Bonnie) Stokes and Tracy (Raymond) Levesque. A private family funeral will be held. In memory of Cheryl, donations to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncolgy or would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 17, 2020
