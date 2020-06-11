Cheryl WALKER
The family of Cheryl Walker thank our families, friends and neighbours for the beautiful flowers, cards, food, donations and phone calls, Reverend Ingrid Bennett for the beautiful service, Goulets Funeral Home for making it possible for us to be together during a very difficult time, Nurses and Doctors at R.V.H. for the care and making it possible for us to keep in touch, her friends at J.I. for making it a great place to work for her. Thank you, Allan and Verna and family, Cheryl's family Kirk and Megan.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 11, 2020.
