It is with great sadness that we announce Chloe's sudden passing at her home on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the age of 58. Loving wife of Rick Forrest. Dear Mom of Colin Dicks (Arian), Starr Dicks and Terry Dicks. Stepmom of Ashley (Jon) and Clayton. Beloved Nana Chloe to Tyler, Porcha, Weston, Dylan and Levi. Dear daughter of the late Archie and Rose Hoskins of Newfoundland. Chloe will be fondly remembered by her mother and father in law Lois Forrest and David (Bonnie Watson) Forrest and her siblings Priscilla, Bert, Abe, Hubert, Albert and Wade. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. The family wishes to thank Erin, Elizabeth and Tammy at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital for the wonderful care given to Chloe during her cancer journey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology Unit. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home, Renfrew. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 24, 2020