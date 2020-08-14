1/1
Christiaan Dragt
It is with great sadness that the family of Christiaan Dragt announces his passing on August 8, 2020 at the age of 74 years old at the Carleton Place District Hospital. Chris will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Annemarie and their 3 children, Mieke (John), Jeff, and Ben (Maggie). He will also fondly be remembered by his 3 grandchildren, Madigan, Amelia, and Daniel. He will be missed by his sister Riek Buss and many nieces and nephews. Chris was predeceased by his parents, Pieter Dragt and Jantje Dragt (Salomons), his brother Koert Dragt and his sister Hilda Crombeen. Chris was born on August 17, 1945 in Amsterdam Netherlands and immigrated to Rexdale Ontario Canada in June 1970. As per his wishes an Open House Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday August 23, 2020 from 2-5pm at his daughters home.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 14, 2020.
