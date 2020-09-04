After a long battle with Wegener's Disease, Christine passed on peacefully at home, with her family at her bedside. Christine was born to Isabella Gallagher and the late Alphonse O'Brien in Sudbury, ON. In 1959, she moved to Quadeville with her family, and she was the eldest of 15 children. Christine married James Gallagher in 1967, and had two children, Murray Gallagher and the late Linda Jackson. In 1992, she married the late Raymond Leclair. She resided in Hailey Station and the Renfrew area, and was well known as a waitress, cook, baker, and cake master as she worked several of the Renfrew area restaurants. She came to live her final year with her mother and sister Maggie at the family farm. Always smiling, always "I'm OK", "I'm fine", "I feel good" and always so thankful and gracious. Christine is survived by her son Murray Gallagher, her son-in-law Mike Jackson (Bonita), her granddaughters Erin Merberg (Steve) and Sam Jackson (Chris). Survived also by her mother Isabella DuManoir, brothers and sisters Allen O'Brien (Karen), Brian O'Brien (Bonnie), Isobel Lavallee (Phil), Pat O'Brien (Joanne), Iris Lavallee (Ron), Charlene Lavallee (Clarence), Danny O'Brien (Donna), Hugh O'Brien ( Louisa), Edward O'Brien (Kim), Anita O'Brien (Al), Maggie O'Brien (Bill), Dennis O'Brien (Penny), Maureen Jessup (Brian), Joyce Kane (John) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial was Celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Latchford Bridge on Saturday, September 5, 2020 with Fr. Justin Bertrand presiding. Interment, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery, Latchford Bridge. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to M.G. Daly Funeral Home, Maynooth. (Cards available at the funeral home (613) 338-3259 or e-mail condolences to dalyfuneralhome@bellnet.ca or visit www.mgdalyfuneralhome.com
). "For what is it to die, but to stand in the sun and melt in the wind, and when the earth has claimed our limbs, then we shall truly dance" -Kahil Gilbran-