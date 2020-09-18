1/2
Christopher "Chris" DOYLE
With sadness the family announce that Chris passed away very suddenly at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Thursday afternoon, September 16, 2020. Christopher Stephen Doyle of Arnprior was 45. Beloved son of Stephen Doyle (Juanita) of Calabogie and the late Francine (nee Alaire) Doyle. Dear brother of Kimberly Tremblay. Special nephew of Don and Gail Doyle of Perth. Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family visitation and service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 followed by interment at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Chris, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 18, 2020.
