It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our younger brother Christopher Frederick Baker on July 18, 2020, in Toronto, just short of his 61st birthday. Beloved husband of Doriana Cabeceiras. Devoted father of Camille and Lucas. Dearest brother of Patricia, Judy (Wes Stote), Frank, Claudia, Wendy, Gloria and Adrian (Rob Crétien). Loving uncle of David and Laura Coward, Matt and Andrea Stote, Jake and Emily Ritter, Jordan and Jeremy Schmidt, Isobel Baker-Brown, Gabriel, Simon and Hannah Crétien, and Magdalena Cabeceiras. Predeceased by his parents, Reginald Baker and Mildred Fox-Baker, infant brother Brian, and dearly loved in-laws Joe and Maria Cabeceiras. Christopher will be sadly missed by his extended family, work colleagues and friends, especially Greg and Barb. Chris was born in Huntingdon, Que., and moved to Oakville, Ont., with his family at age 4, then to Carleton Place at age 14. In high school, Chris was well liked, as evidenced by what some of his friends have said about him on social media: "He was a beautiful person," "He was a great guy," "I have great memories of Chris. Such a kind person" and "He was the guy that everyone liked." Chris graduated with a degree in Archeology from Trent University and completed a diploma in Museum Technology at Algonquin College. He worked for the Culture Division of the City of Toronto for 33 years. Chris was a kind, gentle, caring man with a great sense of humour and a dry wit. He loved music and taught himself guitar and harmonica, and had a beautiful tenor voice. He really loved fishing. Chris was a lover of history, antiques and anything old. He collected many special things, especially duck decoys and old coloured glass bottles. Chris loved spending time at his little green cottage on Georgian Bay with his family and friends, where he enjoyed fishing with his children, swimming, canoeing, go-carting, going to the arcade and bonfires. He always enjoyed watching a good thunderstorm and meteor showers. Chris will be forever missed and always remain in our hearts. A private funeral mass was held in Toronto on July 25, 2020. Celebration of life to be held in Carleton Place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
in his memory would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/funeral-services/holy-cross-catholic-funeral-home-thornhill/
.