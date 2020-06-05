Passed away peacefully at the Shawville Community Hospital on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the age of 62 after a long battle with bipolar and kidney disease. Chris was a longtime resident of Otter Lake,Quebec. Loving son of the late Cyril and Veronica (nee Lepack). He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Bernard, Brian (Nancy Dubeau), Audrey (Elvin Kluke), and Richard (Pierre Lacroix). Sadly missed by nieces Kayla, Kiesha, Brianna and nephew Travis. Christopher was a firefighter for more that 30 years with the Otter Lake Fire Department. Private family services will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St, S, Renfrew with interment to follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Donations in Christopher's memory may be made to the Otter Lake Fire Department. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 5, 2020.