Cindy Marie COUGHLIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Ottawa Heart Institute on June 7, 2020 at the age of 61. Deeply missed by her daughter Amber Coughlin and 5 grandchildren. Cherished daughter of Sydney and Margaret (nee Guertin) Heath and loving sister of Daniel Heath. Predeceased by her son, Danny Cordeau. She will be missed by extended family and friends. Due to the recent circumstances of Covid 19, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Cindy's life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved