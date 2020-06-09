Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Ottawa Heart Institute on June 7, 2020 at the age of 61. Deeply missed by her daughter Amber Coughlin and 5 grandchildren. Cherished daughter of Sydney and Margaret (nee Guertin) Heath and loving sister of Daniel Heath. Predeceased by her son, Danny Cordeau. She will be missed by extended family and friends. Due to the recent circumstances of Covid 19, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Cindy's life will be held at a later date.