Passed away at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Husband of the late Ileen (Cameron) Laforge for 68 years. Loving father of Karen (late Ross) and the late Brian. Dear brother of Joan (George Guigg) and Jean (late Russ McPeak) Clair is predeceased by his sister Susie, Margaret and Pat. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Clair's final care has been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. Following his wishes cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 18, 2020.