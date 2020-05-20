Claire passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Friday, May 15, 2020. Much loved husband and best friend of Colleen Porter. Proud loving father of Derek (Julie) Porter and Brad (Erin) Porter. Cherished Boppa of Thea and Nolan Porter. He will be sadly missed by his sister Debbie Drummond his niece Amanda (Sheldon) Alguire and their children Alexis and Isaac, his nephew Scott Drummond and Colleen's family in Massachusetts. Claire is predeceased by his brother Don and his parents Clarence and Peggy Porter. Claire leaves behind many good friends in the area that he met through his work at Rideau Regional Centre and the many years he played music and sports. Due to current circumstances private services have been held. A Celebration of Claire's life will take place at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to LAWS. Arrangements in care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Smiths Falls.