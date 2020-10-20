Clara McGuinty

After a live filled with love, our beloved mom passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Clara went to join her loving husband Donald. Cherished mom of Charles (Maureen) and Patrick (Diane). Proud and loving grandma of Julie Landon. Dear sister of Lois McCann, Shirley (Daniel O'Brien) and Neil (Yolande). Predeceased by her parents Delbert and Lily Bain and by her brother Donald (May). Private family services will be held. Donations in Clara's name may be made to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com