|
|
With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Claude Audet, surrounded by his loving family, on January 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Claude was proud of his service as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces for 28 years. He was a devoted husband, father and poppa to many. He was predeceased by his parents, Ovila and Fabiola, his sister Gisele, and brother-in-law Elwood Nevils. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Doris (Nevils) and his cherished children, Guy (Tracey Mitton), Lynne Buswell (Garth) and Marc (Antonella). Will be sadly missed by his precious grandchildren Zack (Connor), Renee, Alicia (Mitch Lambert), Annike, Jordan (Jenna) and his first great grandchild Luke. Adored brother of Bibiane, Rita, Lorne, John and Hercule. Brother-in-law to Norma Harkness (Jim), Jane Nevils and Myrna Kearnan (Dale). Will be fondly remembered by many nephews, nieces and friends. As per his wishes he will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 16, 2020