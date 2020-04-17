Home

O'Dacre Family Funeral Home Chapel and Reception Centre
15 Victoria Street
Perth, ON K7H 2H7
(613) 267-3082
Cleticus Joseph McDONALD

Cleticus Joseph McDONALD Obituary
Cletus passed away peacefullly at the Great War Memorial Hospital, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Cletus McDonald, in his 84th year, loving husband of Geraldine (nee Shannon) and much loved and respected father to Leslie (Sharon), of Lanark. Cletus will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother Ellard and several nieces and nephews. To honour Cletus' wishes, cremation is scheduled to take place. The family has decided to honour and celebrate his life privately, due to COVID19 outbreak and they urge everyone to stay home and stay healthy. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the O'Dacre Family Funeral Home, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 17, 2020
