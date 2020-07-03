Clifford John Alden Fielding of Kilmarnock, Ontario died peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Clifford Albert Fielding and Alma Gertrude (Lumsden) Fielding, sisters Joyce Alma Bennett, Joan Aleda Fielding, and Ruth Marie Huber. Alden is the honoured and loved father of Stephen (Dominique) Fielding, Catherine (Robert) Wilkinson, Tom (Debbie) Fielding. Admired grandfather of Jason Fielding, Braden (Jodi) Fielding, Stephanie (Wayne) Lett, Amanda (Ben) Faryna, Vanessa (Stephen) Hines, Andrew (Emily) Ouellette, Ashley Fielding, and Lauren Fielding. Treasured great-grandfather of Oliver Fielding, Hannah, Hailey, and Levi Hines, Sloane and Georgia Ouellette and Amara Lett. A dear friend and companion of Erma Ferguson. Fondly remembered by all his cousins and friends. Alden was born October 20, 1932 at his Aunt Laura's house in Smiths Falls. "A little boy with a big name" the Minister called him. Alden was the apple of his father's eye, going everywhere with him -- to the bush lot, delivering milk, planting and harvesting potatoes, and then building "Fielding's Garage and Grocery" and Alden's first home. He gave up his dream of being a pilot and studied mechanics to help his father at the garage. Alden met Lois Lackey, his sweetheart, at a baseball game and they were married August 25, 1955. They ran the garage together and raised their family. Alden loved life and lived it to the fullest. His passion for hunting was shared with his sons and grandsons. He loved his family and was devoted to giving them everything life had to offer. He built a cottage on Mississippi Lake where he taught everyone that came how to water ski. Snowmobiling was the winter family activity -- whether in nearby fields or faraway places there was always an adventure. Alden also studied real estate and engineering, finishing his career as an engineer at Hershey's. Alden loved his home on the Rideau, which he also built, and old cars, collecting classics when he could. He loved people and would go to any length to help anyone in need. He loved his family and cousins, dancing, calling square dances, playing the piano, and singing in choirs. He was grateful for every moment, celebrating and sharing his joy of life with others, with a kind word and a friendly smile. When asked what he wanted as a gift he always answered "Just being with all my children, grandchildren and now great grandchildren". For Alden, his life and legacy was his children. Alden touched countless lives and was loved by many. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. As Alden said his last goodbyes he rested in the words "Que sera-sera" knowing he had given life his best. Friends may pay their respects at Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Please note that proper social distancing guidelines will be in effect, as outlined by the provincial government regulations. A private family service will be held at a later time, with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Canada - Smiths Falls Chapter.



