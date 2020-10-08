Cliff passed away in the Perth hospital on Saturday October 3rd, 2020 at the age of 77 years. He was the loved and respected husband of Arlene (Moore) Pellett, father of Gordon (Shannen), Brent (Tanya) and the late Tyler Pellett, grandfather of Brittany, Phoenix, Danica and Bradie and brother of Marjorie Hilliker, Steven and Jerry Pellett. Cliff will be fondly remembered by all his family and good friends. He served with pride in the United States Marine Corps (1961-1965) and retired in 1996 as Staff Sargeant following a 27 year career with the Ontario Provincial Police. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth on Thursday October 8th, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Interment services will be held later in St. Thomas. In remembrance of Cliff, memorial donations to Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation, 33 Drummond St W., Perth On K7H 2K1 would be appreciated.