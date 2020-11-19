1/
Clifford PELLETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of the late Clifford Pellet would like to thank everyone for the many condolences expressed. To the people who provided food and visited, this helped us through this sad time. Dr. Jechel and his Nurse Cindy, thank you for all the support will Cliff was at home. Thank you to Margaret Craig from Bayshore for all your care to Cliff and your support to me while Cliff was at home. Sincerely, Arlene, Gordon and Shannen, Brent, Tanya and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved