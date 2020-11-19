The family of the late Clifford Pellet would like to thank everyone for the many condolences expressed. To the people who provided food and visited, this helped us through this sad time. Dr. Jechel and his Nurse Cindy, thank you for all the support will Cliff was at home. Thank you to Margaret Craig from Bayshore for all your care to Cliff and your support to me while Cliff was at home. Sincerely, Arlene, Gordon and Shannen, Brent, Tanya and family.



