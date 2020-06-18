Clifford Thomas "Duner" Ayotte
1978-12-23 - 2020-06-12
With great sadness we announce that Clifford Thomas Ayotte "Duner" of Renfrew, formerly of Arnprior, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning June 12, 2020 at the age of 41. Beloved son of Clifford Ayotte and Arlana Dooley. Beloved partner and best friend of Crystal Korolew for 18 incredible years and amazing Dad of Cole, Marilyn, Kyle, and Ashley. Dear brother of Myranda-Lynne Ayotte, Shannon Dupuis (Pat), and Shawn Dooley. Most awesome uncle of Ashton, Tayson, and Alexis. Nephew of Phil Ayotte (Patricia), Theresa Wench (Don) and Blake Dooley (Stacey). He will be missed by his special friend that truly was the best Jamie Barr. Everyone who met Duner, even in passing, liked him. He will be remembered forever by many close friends and acquaintances from Arnprior to Renfrew and across the valley. His kind gestures and genuine concern for others will be greatly missed. Clifford's final care has been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where private visitation will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020. Private Funeral Liturgy Service will take place Thursday June 18, 2020 at the Boyce Chapel. Cremation to follow with final interment at Arnprior Malloch Road Cemetery. In memory of Clifford, please consider a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association or to Pathways Alcohol and Drug Treatment Services or as Clifford would say "simply help or be a true friend to someone in need" Condolences/Tributes/Donations at wwwboycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 18, 2020.
