1/1
Clifford Walter HUNTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cliff passed away peacefully in Perth hospital on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 just a few days short of his 84th birthday. He was the beloved husband to Joan (Matthews) Hunter for 55 years. Cliff was the loved Dad to Anthony (Donna), Gary (Isabelle) and Philip and grandpa to Bradley, Andrew and Dylan. He was born in Brampton, eldest son of the late Walter and Margaret (Craig) Hunter. Cliff was the dear brother of the late Bob, David, Margaret (late Brian), Norma (James) and Donald (Marnie). He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Alan Drummond and all the nursing staff on third floor at Perth hospital for the wonderful care you gave Cliff. A private family interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Perth. In remembrance of Cliff, contributions to any charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth, Ontario. For further information or condolences visit the website at www.blairandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved