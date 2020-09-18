Cliff passed away peacefully in Perth hospital on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 just a few days short of his 84th birthday. He was the beloved husband to Joan (Matthews) Hunter for 55 years. Cliff was the loved Dad to Anthony (Donna), Gary (Isabelle) and Philip and grandpa to Bradley, Andrew and Dylan. He was born in Brampton, eldest son of the late Walter and Margaret (Craig) Hunter. Cliff was the dear brother of the late Bob, David, Margaret (late Brian), Norma (James) and Donald (Marnie). He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Alan Drummond and all the nursing staff on third floor at Perth hospital for the wonderful care you gave Cliff. A private family interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Perth. In remembrance of Cliff, contributions to any charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth, Ontario. For further information or condolences visit the website at www.blairandson.com