Of RR2 Renfrew, passed away in the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in the presence of his family, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in his 89th year. Clifton Pender beloved husband of the late Margaret N. Dillabough nee Leach. Dear father of Sam (Dawn) Dillabough, Frank (Helen) Dillabough and Ken (late Brenda) Dillabough. Also survived by six grandchildren Brady (Tamara), Taylor, Owen (Crystal), Hope (Jacque), Brook (Brent) Casey (Carmen), four great-grandchildren Morgan, Irene, Jude, Blair, one great-great-grandson Dallas, one sister Ruby (Raymond Bell), nieces and nephews Patricia (Wayne Johnston), Allan (Sandra) Bell, Robert (Philippa) Bell, Marilyn (Peter Stewart), Scott (Jennifer) Bell, ten great-nieces and nephews, and seven great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Nina Pender nee White, two sisters Eileen (late Eric) Campbell, Dorothy (Late Archie) MacGregor, and a brother Linton Pender. A Graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Fraser-Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020