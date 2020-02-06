Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton PENDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton John PENDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifton John PENDER Obituary
Of RR2 Renfrew, passed away in the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in the presence of his family, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in his 89th year. Clifton Pender beloved husband of the late Margaret N. Dillabough nee Leach. Dear father of Sam (Dawn) Dillabough, Frank (Helen) Dillabough and Ken (late Brenda) Dillabough. Also survived by six grandchildren Brady (Tamara), Taylor, Owen (Crystal), Hope (Jacque), Brook (Brent) Casey (Carmen), four great-grandchildren Morgan, Irene, Jude, Blair, one great-great-grandson Dallas, one sister Ruby (Raymond Bell), nieces and nephews Patricia (Wayne Johnston), Allan (Sandra) Bell, Robert (Philippa) Bell, Marilyn (Peter Stewart), Scott (Jennifer) Bell, ten great-nieces and nephews, and seven great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Nina Pender nee White, two sisters Eileen (late Eric) Campbell, Dorothy (Late Archie) MacGregor, and a brother Linton Pender. A Graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Fraser-Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -