Peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Colin passed away in Ottawa at the age of 90 years. He was the last of the 9 children of Alex and Alice MacKenzie of Renfrew. He was predeceased by Mary, Iva, Dorothy, Hilda, John, Mack, Russell and Gloria. Colin was married to Frances (Russo) for 59 years and leaves their precious son Harland of Oakville. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Colin was a faithful Royal Bank employee from Renfrew Collegiate, who retired as a Vice-President at Head Office, Montreal, after 38 years of service. After his retirement, Colin and Fran enjoyed 20 years of farming, raising purebred cattle. Colin struggled with dementia for 10 years, which eventually led to his inability to walk and talk. Uncle Colin was blest to have a nephew like Stephen Lieff and his wife Ann for their support in guiding his care in the last several years. The family is thankful to Vivene for her exceptional nursing care which she provided to him over the years. Colin was well known for his original sense of humour. His play-on-words was unique and caught only by a few with alertness. Visitation will be held at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment North Horton Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to the Dementia Society of Ottawa & Renfrew County, 1750 Russell Rd., Ste. 1742, Ottawa, ON K1G 5Z6. No flowers please. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 31, 2020