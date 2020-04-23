|
Ross was raised in a family of 5, with his parents Sheila and Arthur and his siblings Heather and Glenn. Ross is an alumni of Queen's University where he graduated with a double major in Mathematics and Physics. Ross loved for people to be empowered with knowledge and as such, he became a teacher. He was so proud of his students.Ross' love of sports brought him to play rugby and football in his younger years, coach track and field and volleyball, and spend every summer on the golf course.He was an amazing husband to Julie Vaillancourt and the best dad ever to his two precious daughters Keltie and Zoe. His athleticism and always positive attitude have been key to battle a multiple myeloma cancer with remarkable courage.Ross preferred to not have a service but rather celebrate his life with a small gathering with family and close friends, which will take place at a later date. As per Ross' request, his ashes will be scattered on the golf course where he loved to be.Everyone who had the pleasure to know Ross will definitely miss his intelligence, his kindness and his friendship.Ross wished that each and everyone of you would donate your time within your communities on his behalf.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 23, 2020