In Loving Memory Feel no guilt in laughter He knows how much you care Feel no sorrow in a smile That he's not here to share You cannot grieve forever He would not want you to He'd hope that you would carry on The way you always do So talk about the good times And the ways you showed you cared The days you spent together All the happiness you shared Let memories surround you A word someone might say Will suddenly recapture A time, an hour, a day That brings him back as clearly As though he were still here And fills you with the feelings That say he's always near For if you keep those moments You will never be apart And they will live forever Safely locked within your heart We love and miss you Superman! Mom, Dad and Jessica