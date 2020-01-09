|
Connie passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of family at her home in Westport on Thursday December 26th, 2019 at the age of 55 years. She was predeceased by her husband Richard "Rick" Morris on February 1st, 2019, and her son Greg Morris on April 25th, 2014. Connie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her daughter Amanda (Jamie Richmond), mother Fran McDonald Ternsten, sisters Jennifer Bigras, Michele Bigras, Bobbie (Jeff) Snider and brothers Jason Stump and Shilo Bigras. She will be fondly remembered by Rick's siblings Marlene Sergeant (John McIntosh), Mona (Tony) Sweeney, Evelyn Morris and Linda Morris (Trueman Yuill). Connie will also be missed by Ronnie Fagan, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She dedicated 30 years of service to the Perth Community Care Centre. Family and friends will gather for a memorial tribute to her life in the chapel of the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth on Tuesday January 7th, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. followed by a reception in the Blair & Son Family Centre. In remembrance of Connie, memorial donations to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S.), or the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (C.H.E.O.) would be appreciated.