Linda passed away peacefully at her home in Maberly on Sunday, June 21st, 2020 at the age of 70 years. She was predeceased in 2018 by her beloved husband of 47 years, J. Archie Crain. Linda will be greatly missed by her sons Michael (Erin), Gregory (Karey), Robert (Kendra) and her beloved grandchildren Matthew, Abby, Anna, Malcolm, Callie, Connor and Teagan. She was the cherished sister to Norman (late Lois), Delbert (Marg), Cecil (Gwen), Wayne (Trish) and Ron (Barb) Morrow; sister-in-law of Nelda Morrow, Noel Hart, and Donna Morrow. She was predeceased by her siblings Ken Morrow, Peggy Hart, Marion (Bill) Uens, Tom and Ralph Morrow. She will be sadly missed by all the Morrow and Crain families and many friends. Linda worked for many years alongside her husband Archie at Crains Construction and The Crain Valley Farm. A private service will be held for the family. Linda will be interred with her husband Archie in Crawford Cemetery. In remembrance of Linda, contributions can be made by cheque to the Parish of Maberly-Lanark - St. Albans Anglican Church c/o Parish of Maberly-Lanark Box A4 291 Maberly-Elphin Rd Maberly, ON K0H 2B0 or online at the Lanark County Alzheimer's Society "Day Away Program" 115 Christie Lake Rd, Perth, ON K7H 3C6 https://alzheimer.ca/en/lanark. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 24, 2020.
