It is with tremendous sadness we mourn the sudden passing of Curtis Pink. Predeceased by his father Philip McCallum, survived by his daughter Aria, her mother Heaven-lee Jarvis, his mother Carol Gourlay, his dad Bill Pink (Genny), sisters Tracey, Amanda, Heather, Jennifer, Sandra and their respective families, many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Curtis was a kind hearted soul who had a deep love for his baby girl Aria, all his family and friends, a love that never faltered, even through his struggles. He will be sadly missed by all. Curtis, may you find your little piece of heaven and let the sun shine in. There will be a Celebration of Life (date to be determined) and a private family burial at Pink Cemetery. We are currently in the process of setting up a trust fund for Aria's future. Donations can be made to FundsforAriaPink@gmail.com or in care of Carol Gourlay or Amanda Pink.



