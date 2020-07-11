1/1
D. Wayne YOUNG
With his loving daughters whispering words of love in his ears, Wayne found peace after months of battling complications of Covid-19 on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Arlene Young (nee Morin). Loved father of Kathy (Dan) Sonnenburg and Judy (John) McKeown. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Katie (Rob) Morrow, Greg (Katie) Sonnenburg, McKenzie Young, Brooke (Aric) McKeown, Casey Lee Young, Abigael Young and his great-grandchildren Rylee, Sophie and Quinn. Survived by his sisters Wilma (Don) Oliver of Sault Ste. Marie, ON and Sharon (Lyle) Martineau of Sault Ste. Marie, ON; brother-in-law Mel Morin (late Lola) of Ottawa, ON and sister-in-law Diane (late William) Morin of Calgary, AB. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Florence (nee Wigmore) Young and his siblings Gerry (Doug) Campbell and Ross (Linda) Young. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He absolutely loved spending time with his grandkids and adored his great-granddaughters. Wayne proudly retired from Canada Customs after a long 37 year career. He enjoyed spending time with friends, especially if they were golfing or curling. Cremation to take place and a public service will be held at a later date. In memory of Wayne, memorial donations may be made to the Smiths Falls Food Bank or the Alzheimer's Society.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 11, 2020.
