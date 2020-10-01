1/1
Dan GIBSON
Passed away on September 29, 2020 at the Perth Community Care Center after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Dan is survived by his siblings Jean (Andy) McGregor, Ed (Ginny), Jay, Amy Gibson, and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Donald and Margaret. Dan enjoyed his time growing up on the farm and hunting with friends and family. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home. Donations in Dan's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
